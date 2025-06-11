A newly introduced bill in New Jersey is raising alarm bells for parents, homeschool advocates, and defenders of constitutional rights across the country.

Senate Bill 4589 (S4589), introduced on June 5, 2025, would require all homeschooling families in the state to submit to annual, mandatory meetings with representatives from the public school system. These representatives — which could include school counselors, nurses, or social workers — would conduct “health and wellness checks” on children as part of a state oversight mechanism.

At first glance, the bill is framed as offering support to homeschooling families. But the actual language reveals a far more troubling agenda.

🔍 What S4589 Actually Requires

If passed, S4589 would:

Mandate annual in-person meetings between homeschooling families and school district personnel

Require both parent and child to attend

Allow state-appointed personnel to conduct "wellness" assessments and offer unsolicited guidance

Establish an intrusive government presence in the private educational choices of families

This is not about support — it’s about control. It’s about opening the door for increased surveillance and regulation of families who choose to educate their children outside the government system.

🧭 A Dangerous National Precedent

While the bill is currently limited to New Jersey, history shows us that legislation like this rarely stays contained. We've seen it with Common Core, school mask mandates, and transgender policy enforcement. When one progressive state pioneers a new form of state intervention, others quickly follow.

If New Jersey passes this bill, we can expect to see similar proposals introduced in states like California, New York, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington — and even in more conservative states where parental rights have already come under threat.

⚖️ Constitutional Red Flags

S4589 raises serious constitutional concerns. The Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed that parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children. Forcing families to submit to state-mandated wellness checks without cause walks a dangerous line that many believe violates both the Fourth Amendment (protection against unreasonable searches) and the Fourteenth Amendment (due process and parental rights).

This is not just a policy debate — it’s a civil liberties issue.

Parental rights and homeschool freedoms are not partisan issues — they’re foundational liberties. Legislation like S4589 sets a dangerous precedent that threatens not only homeschooling families but the rights of all parents to make decisions in the best interest of their children.

This bill is a blueprint for nationwide overreach — and the time to push back is now.

Absolutely — here’s a shortened version of your call to action that still includes all the essential information:

📣 Join Us June 25th – Homeschool Freedom Kickoff Zoom!

As government overreach threatens parental rights, now is the time to connect and take action. Join us for our kickoff Zoom meeting on Tuesday, June 25th!

We’ll hear from a single working mom in Washington State who successfully homeschools her two children. She’ll share her story, offer practical tips, and answer your questions — you’ll walk away encouraged and equipped.

Open to:

– Parents, grandparents, and concerned citizens

– Anyone exploring or involved in homeschooling

Please pre-register and share with interested friends: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/3cgYBmU3Rgmm252rGYDJsA

If you serve the homeschool community and would like to be considered as a speaker for a future meeting, email joy@conservativeladiesofamerica.com.

🎥 We’re also linking the replay of our Empowered to Educate virtual event — a must-watch if you’re thinking about homeschooling!

👉 Save the date: June 25th. Let’s stand for educational freedom — together.

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.