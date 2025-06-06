Symbol or Signal? What Missoula’s Pride Flag Really Says About the Pride Movement

What happened in Missoula, Montana this week shows exactly why we cannot afford to ignore local government.

On May 13, 2025, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 819, restricting flags on government buildings to official US, state, or city flags only.

But Missoula found a creative workaround: On June 3rd, their city council voted 9-2 to declare the pride flag as the official city flag.

They literally changed their city flag to circumvent state law.

The Emotional Manipulation

The tactics used to justify this move were predictable. Speaker after speaker claimed "people will die" without these flags on government buildings. Even more troubling, they paraded a child who appeared to be 8-10 years old to make the same emotional plea.

This isn't about inclusion - we already have an American flag representing equal treatment under law. This is about asserting dominance and control.

The Voice of Reason

One mother spoke against the resolution, noting that the pride flag actually excludes many community groups. As the mother of a U.S. Army Black Hawk pilot, she asked: What about Jewish Americans facing antisemitism? What about Muslim Americans whose beliefs conflict with what the pride flag represents?

Government should represent everyone, not just activist groups.

We're seeing this across America: blue cities in red states, activist-dominated councils, systematic efforts to undermine state legislation, and coordinated turnout at local meetings.

Get engaged with your local government. These meetings happen once or twice monthly - find your schedule, gather friends, show up consistently, and speak up.

Need help getting started? Email info@conservativeladiesofamerica.com or join our Conservative Roundtable Zoom meeting every Thursday at noon Pacific/3 PM Eastern. Register now: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/vCQCAeF5R8W7hog-0bSBEA

What happened in Missoula is a wake-up call. While we focus on national politics, the left is systematically taking over local government to undermine conservative victories.

We can't afford to stay home anymore.

Share

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.