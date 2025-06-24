Every Life Matters—Defending the Unborn in a Post-Roe America

Three years ago today, on June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, officially overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the power to regulate abortion back to the states. For many of us in the pro-life movement, it was a moment we had prayed, worked, and hoped for over decades.

But while Roe may be gone, the culture of death that it created has not disappeared. Abortion remains legal and even celebrated in many states—including through constitutional amendments in many states - 8 states in 2024. The battle has shifted, but it’s far from over.

That’s why I’m honored to share my latest conversation with Dr. William Lile, The ProLife Doc—a practicing OB/GYN, national speaker, and one of the most passionate voices for the unborn in the medical community. I met Dr. Lile at a fundraiser a few months ago for Sarasota Medical Pregnancy Center and as an activist and advocate for the unborn I was awestruck by his compelling message for life that I believe can help us be more strategic in this fight!

In our discussion, Dr. Lile helps us focus on the heart of this issue: recognizing the unborn as persons—as patients worthy of medical care, legal protection, and human dignity. We talk about:

How modern science and medicine affirm life in the womb

What pastors and faith communities can do to lead the charge

How everyday citizens can speak up, engage, and make a difference

Why our movement must be rooted in both truth and grace

On this anniversary of Roe being overturned, let’s recommit ourselves to the cause of life. Because every life matters—from the moment of conception.

For life,

Julie Barrett

Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

