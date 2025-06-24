Press 3 Is Dead: A Big Win for Parents and a Blow to the LGBTQ Activist Pipeline

On June 17th, the Trump administration made a bold move to protect children and end the misuse of federal taxpayer dollars: the “Press 3” LGBTQ+ specific option on the 988 suicide and crisis hotline is officially shut down.

This decision triggered LGBTQ activists and the media—but it is a critical and necessary win.

As a mom, and as someone who has personally experienced the dangers of these activist-run mental health services in Washington State, I can tell you this isn’t just politics. This is real life. And for many families, this change could mean the difference between healing and harm.

🔹 What is Press 3?

Funded by over $33 million in federal dollars, the “Press 3” option on the 988 crisis line connected callers—primarily youth—to LGBTQ-specific organizations like The Trevor Project. These organizations have a long track record of encouraging secrecy between minors and their parents and promoting irreversible gender ideology to vulnerable children.

🔹 Why it matters:

In states like Washington, once a child turns 13, parents are blocked from their child’s medical and mental health records. This means your child could be talking to a government-funded activist on the 988 line and be encouraged to take major life-altering steps—without your knowledge.

🔹 What changes now?

SAMHSA announced that the 988 Lifeline will now provide support for all people in crisis, regardless of background or identity. No more siloed services, no more taxpayer-funded activist hotlines. Just skilled, compassionate care for everyone who needs it.

🔹 But don’t get too comfortable...

Blue states will not go down quietly and many of them have state funding in addition to federal funding for their 988 lines. Washington State already funds a similar program called “Hear Me WA,” targeting children up to age 25. These programs connect kids to everything from gender clinics to housing—with or without notifying parents.

This fight is far from over.

But this victory proves that change can happen when we push back. It’s a reminder that our voices matter—and that protecting our children must remain a top priority. We must stay engaged in this battle for the long haul!

Thank you for standing with us.

~Julie Barrett, Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

