WA's 988 Hotline: The Mental Health Crisis Unveiled

Today we navigate through the tangled web of state legislation with SB 5762 at its center, aiming to shed light on how the Washington legislature is actually making the mental health crisis much worse.

SB 5762 would increase Washington State’s 988 suicide/crisis line tax funding over the next couple years.

Initial Tax Rate (October 1, 2021, through December 31, 2022): The tax rate was set at 24 cents per line per month for radio access, VoIP, and switched access lines.

First Increase (January 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026): The tax rate was increased to 40 cents per line per month across all types of lines mentioned.

Second Increase (July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027): The tax rate will increase to 60 cents per line per month.

Third Increase (Starting July 1, 2027): The tax rate will further increase to 80 cents per line per month.

The 988 line is part of OSPI’s mental and behavioral health support system.

One of the specialists youth can connect with through the 988 line is The Trevor Project.

Read SB 5762: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5762.pdf?q=20250218100742

Read SB 5764: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5764.pdf?q=20250218133647

Explore WA OSPI (state education) effort with kids: https://ospi.k12.wa.us/student-success/health-safety/school-safety-center/mental-social-behavioral-health

HB 1477 from 2021: https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?BillNumber=1477&Year=2021&Initiative=false

