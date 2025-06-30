Conservative Ladies of America

Conservative Ladies of America

What the Supreme Court Just Told Parents — and What You Can Do About It

A practical follow-up to the SCOTUS ruling in Mahmoud v. Taylor
Conservative Ladies of America
Jun 30, 2025
Transcript

Last week the Supreme Court sided with parents in a powerful ruling affirming their right to direct their children’s upbringing—especially when it comes to curriculum that conflicts with their deeply held beliefs.

This video is your practical next step:

  • What the decision really means

  • Why schools aren’t automatically sending opt-outs

  • What you need to do now to protect your children

  • And what’s next in this important legal fight


📄 Download: Parent Opt-Out Toolkit with sample letters and action steps

💥 Support Our Mission
At Conservative Ladies of America, we are fighting every day to equip parents, expose dangerous curriculum, and restore educational freedom. But we can’t do it without you. Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) organization.

Your donation—large or small—fuels this movement. Or support us by becoming a paid subscriber to our Substack publication

DONATE

