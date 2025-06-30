What the Supreme Court Just Told Parents — and What You Can Do About It

Last week the Supreme Court sided with parents in a powerful ruling affirming their right to direct their children’s upbringing—especially when it comes to curriculum that conflicts with their deeply held beliefs.

This video is your practical next step:

What the decision really means

Why schools aren’t automatically sending opt-outs

What you need to do now to protect your children

And what’s next in this important legal fight



📄 Download: Parent Opt-Out Toolkit with sample letters and action steps

Curriculum Opt Out Form 159KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

💥 Support Our Mission

At Conservative Ladies of America, we are fighting every day to equip parents, expose dangerous curriculum, and restore educational freedom. But we can’t do it without you. Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) organization.

Your donation—large or small—fuels this movement. Or support us by becoming a paid subscriber to our Substack publication

DONATE