Why Did the GOP Block the Epstein Files Amendment?

Yesterday something major happened in Congress that should have everyone asking: What are they hiding?

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced an amendment in the House Rules Committee that would have required the Department of Justice to release all records related to Jeffrey Epstein’s investigation, prosecution, and incarceration. The language was straightforward: preserve the evidence and publish it on a public website within 30 days of the law going into effect.

And yet, the House Rules Committee voted it down — 5 to 7.

Every Democrat on the committee voted yes. Only one Republican, Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, had the courage to vote in favor. Rep. Chip Roy was absent from the vote as he’s been in his district in Texas dealing with the devastating flooding, but as of the writing of this post, he has not posted anything publicly about this amendment.

Rep. Khanna posted the update on X, publicly calling out the vote and thanking Norman for standing alone. It’s a powerful reminder that, sometimes, it takes just one to expose the silence of the many.

It’s true that the amendment was broad. It didn’t include carve-outs to protect sensitive content or victim privacy. But that’s where discernment is key. Federal law already makes it illegal to publish or distribute images or videos of child sexual abuse. The DOJ would still be bound by those laws. The idea that this amendment would have “forced” the DOJ to publish everything, a claim being made by some conservative influencers, is simply not true.

We’ve heard for years that the Epstein files would be released, that justice would be served, and that the truth would come out. But when push comes to shove, we’re seeing the exact opposite…and now it’s not just Democrats stonewalling. It’s Republicans too. We’re really seeing just how dirty “The Swamp” truly is.

As I mentioned in yesterday’s post, we must be vigilant — and discerning. We should never blindly follow any party, politician, or influencer. Not when it comes to truth. Not when it comes to transparency. And definitely not when it comes to justice for victims.

If there’s nothing to hide — then why are they hiding it?

If you missed yesterday's video, I highly recommend watching it. It lays the groundwork for what's happening now and why this amendment vote matters so much.



We’re going to keep speaking up about this, because this isn’t just about Epstein — it’s about what this moment reveals about our government, our leadership, and the conservative movement itself.

