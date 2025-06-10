Summer of Love 2.0: Organized Anarchy in Blue States

The chaos erupting in Los Angeles and other Democrat-run cities over the weekend is not random—it’s intentional. As I watched the anti-ICE riots unfold, I couldn’t help but think back to the Summer of 2020, when CHAZ/CHOP took over Seattle and the radical left set cities ablaze under the guise of “peaceful protest.”

Back then, it was George Floyd. Today, it’s Trump.

But here’s the truth the media won’t tell you: this isn’t grassroots. These are professional agitators. It’s highly organized, deeply funded, and strategically planned by anti-American forces intent on dismantling everything we hold dear.

And it’s not just in the streets. The education system has become a weapon of indoctrination. In states like Washington, radical "decolonization" is mandated by law—replacing U.S. history, patriotism, and constitutional principles with activist ideology that trains students to hate America.

HB 1321 in Washington prohibits out-of-state National Guard intervention without the governor’s consent. Why would they pass that? Because they know the chaos is coming—and they want to block federal help when it does.

June 14th marks a nationwide protest effort under the banner “No Kings.” With backing from far-left organizations, this movement is gaining momentum. Red states may hold the line for now—but this is a warning for all Americans: this is just getting started.

Now is the time to prepare.

✅ Pull your kids from public schools

✅ Get involved in local action

✅ Build community resilience

✅ Stay alert and stay informed

✅ WATCH: Surviving Chaos

We’re here to help you do all of that and more. Join us at conservativeladiesofamerica.com and subscribe to this Substack so you don’t miss critical updates and calls to action.

✊ Let’s take America back—family by family, town by town.

~Julie Barrett, Founder, Conservative Ladies of America

