BREAKING: Kaiser Pauses Gender Surgeries for Minors

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest healthcare providers in the country, sent out an internal email announcing that they will pause all gender-affirming surgeries for minors under the age of 19, starting August 29th.

While this doesn’t go as far as we’d like, it’s a major shift from a medical system that’s been pushing irreversible interventions on vulnerable children for far too long. Kaiser CEO cited direct pressure from the federal government, including ongoing investigations and regulatory reviews that stem from President Trump’s January executive order.

In the email sent to staff, Kaiser CEO Greg A. Adams and several top medical executives pointed to a changing legal landscape and “significant risks” tied to continuing these procedures. They referenced federal investigations by CMS, the Department of Justice, and even the Federal Trade Commission—all part of the effort triggered by Trump’s Executive Order 14187: “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.”

That order was signed on January 28, 2025, and it sent a loud and clear message: no more federal funds for hospitals or clinics that perform gender transitions on minors. It also called for investigations into the deceptive practices of providers and questioned the legitimacy of medical guidance from groups like WPATH, which has been pushing “gender-affirming care” despite lacking long-term safety data.

Kaiser joins several other major hospitals that have already started to backpedal. Among them:

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Stanford Medicine

Rush Medical Center in Chicago

Seattle Children’s Hospital

These moves are encouraging signs that the tide is turning.

Of course, the Left isn’t backing down. Multiple lawsuits have been filed to stop Trump’s order from taking full effect:

On February 4, the ACLU, Lambda Legal, PFLAG, and GLMA sued in federal court, arguing the EO discriminates against transgender individuals and oversteps federal authority.

On February 7, the attorneys general of Washington, Oregon, Minnesota, and Colorado, along with three doctors, filed another lawsuit in Washington state.

These lawsuits have led to temporary blocks on enforcement (first nationwide, then specifically in those four states) while the courts consider the issue.

We’re praying the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, will stand up for children and uphold the executive order. The recent victory in U.S. v. Skrmetti, gives us great hope!

We’re told by the radical left that this is “settled science.” That there’s only one compassionate path forward. But the truth is, the medical community is starting to admit what we’ve been saying for years: this is experimental medicine being performed on children.

And it’s not compassionate—it’s dangerous.

President Trump’s executive order calls out the long-term risks: sterility, regret, chronic health complications. It bans these treatments from being covered by federal programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE, and it draws a hard line where one should have been drawn years ago.

Kaiser’s decision, and the decisions of other hospitals following suit, show that the pressure is working.

This is a win. A real one. But the fight isn’t over. These hospital policy changes are happening because people like you are standing up. Because voters elected leaders willing to take bold action. And because brave whistleblowers, doctors, and parents have refused to stay silent.

This win should motivate us to continue being relentless in our fight to protect children, to protect families and to protect America!

