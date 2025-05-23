Can WA Actually Recall Governor Bob Ferguson?

A message from Julie Barrett, Conservative Ladies of America

Washington friends, I know many of you are asking about recalling Governor Bob Ferguson. After researching Washington's recall process and previous attempts, I need to share some hard truths.

The Bottom Line: It's Nearly Impossible

Here's why a Ferguson recall won't succeed:

The Legal Hurdle: You must prove Ferguson intended to break the law—not just that he signed bad bills. Remember, those bills would have become law even without his signature since the legislature passed them.

The Court Problem: A Superior Court judge must approve your petition. Judges rejected every single recall attempt against Jay Inslee during 2018-2022, even during the controversial COVID restrictions.

The Numbers Game: You'd need approximately 1 million signatures from registered voters in just 270 days. That requires millions of dollars and paid signature gatherers.

The End Result: Even if successful, Lieutenant Governor Danny Heck (another Democrat) would take over until 2028.

What About Those Online Petitions?

WARNING: Don't sign Change.org petitions claiming to recall Ferguson. They're fake, can't create legal action, and only collect your data. Real recall petitions must be filed with the Secretary of State.

Here's What Actually Works: GO LOCAL

Stop chasing impossible statewide recalls and focus where you can win:

City Council races

County Council positions

School Board elections

Utility Districts

The left has captured local governments across Washington—that's how they shifted conservative communities leftward. We need to take back these foundational positions to build upward.

Your Action Items This Week:

Research local candidates running in your area this year Volunteer for someone who shares your values Stop sharing fake recall petitions on social media Educate others about why local elections matter more right now

👉 WATCH: "Bob Ferguson Recall: Pipe Dream or Possibility?" on YouTube

The hard truth? If you're staying in Washington, local elections are your best shot at real change. If you're leaving, get active wherever you land—the left takes ground when we don't fight for it.

What local races are happening in your area? Hit reply and let me know—I'd love to help promote good candidates.

Stay informed, stay active,

Julie Barrett

P.S. Share this with fellow Washington conservatives who need to hear this message. False hope helps no one, but strategic action can change everything.

