Elon Musk and DOGE vs. The Swamp

The $2 Trillion Letdown: Can Musk Save Us From the Swamp?

Last fall, conservatives had high hopes when Elon Musk took the stage with President Trump to launch DOGE—the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk pledged to cut $2 trillion in wasteful government spending. Fast forward to today, and we’re looking at a Republican Congress that just passed the “Big Beautiful Bill,” which not only fails to support DOGE’s mission—but might actually increase the deficit, according to Musk himself.

In today’s video, we break down what’s really in the bill, why conservative leaders like Warren Davidson, Thomas Massie, and Ron DeSantis are sounding the alarm, and what this means for our country’s fiscal future. Even Senator Rick Scott is calling out Congress for abandoning its commitment to real spending cuts. Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene claims those cuts are coming—but when?

The truth is, if someone like Elon Musk can’t break through the Washington swamp, we need to take our fight local. I’m urging you to take action: contact your representatives, speak out, and get involved with candidates ahead of 2026.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

Find/contact your Representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Find/contact your Senators: https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm?Class=1

