Has Bob Ferguson Really Turned Over a New Leaf? A Skeptical Look at His Emergency Powers Pledge

Governor Bob Ferguson recently announced his self-imposed limits on emergency powers, promising to terminate long-standing emergencies at the request of legislative leaders. But is this a genuine shift toward balance of power—or a calculated rebrand to appear more moderate?

https://governor.wa.gov/news/2025/governor-bob-fergusons-statement-governors-emergency-powers

SB 5434: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5434-S.pdf?q=20250311155628

What are your thoughts? Do you trust Bob Ferguson or do you think this is another trick to garner support from moderate citizens and maybe politicians as well? Leave a comment and let us know.

