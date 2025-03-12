Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Has Bob Ferguson Really Turned Over a New Leaf? A Skeptical Look at His Emergency Powers Pledge

A Skeptical Look at His Emergency Powers Pledge
Conservative Ladies of America
Mar 12, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Governor Bob Ferguson recently announced his self-imposed limits on emergency powers, promising to terminate long-standing emergencies at the request of legislative leaders. But is this a genuine shift toward balance of power—or a calculated rebrand to appear more moderate?

https://governor.wa.gov/news/2025/governor-bob-fergusons-statement-governors-emergency-powers

SB 5434: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5434-S.pdf?q=20250311155628

What are your thoughts? Do you trust Bob Ferguson or do you think this is another trick to garner support from moderate citizens and maybe politicians as well? Leave a comment and let us know.

Join us Wednesday, March 12th at 7PM ET/4PM PT, live on YouTube for an important discussion with Conservative Ladies of America Founder, Julie Barrett and special guest Steven Welliever for a deep dive into Competency-Based Learning—The DEI Trojan Horse Invading Our Schools. This isn’t some feel-good reform; it’s a full-on assault on learning, cloaked as progress. And unfortunately, Democrats and Republicans are both blindly cheering it on.

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE

Conservative Ladies of America
Conservative Ladies of America
Authors
Conservative Ladies of America
Recent Posts
WA Senate Passes 3 Radical Education Bills
  Conservative Ladies of America
UPDATE: The Bad Bills That Have Passed This Week & Predictions For Week 9
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Democrats Pivot on Highly Controversial Bill: Is It a Trap for Republicans?
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Democrats File Amendment to Enshrine Abortion, "Gender Affirming Care" into State Constitution
  Conservative Ladies of America
Mandating January 6th Education in Schools?
  Conservative Ladies of America
Live or Die: Predictions for the Most Concerning Bills in Washington State
  Conservative Ladies of America
🚨 Washington’s Dangerous Bill: Blocking Parents from Protecting Teens Online! 🚨
  Conservative Ladies of America