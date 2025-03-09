Playback speed
UPDATE: The Bad Bills That Have Passed This Week & Predictions For Week 9

Conservative Ladies of America
Mar 09, 2025
1
Transcript

Many bad bills have passed their chamber of origin this week and will now move on to repeat the process in the alternate chamber. The legislature still has until Wednesday, March 12th to pass bills out of their chamber of origin this session. This video is an update on our predictions from last week, what we anticipate in the next few days and a few other bills you should know about.

THE WAR ON WOKE EDUCATION

Join us Wednesday, March 12th at 7PM ET/4PM PT, live on YouTube for an important discussion with Conservative Ladies of America Founder, Julie Barrett and special guest Steven Welliever for a deep dive into Competency-Based Learning—The DEI Trojan Horse Invading Our Schools. This isn’t some feel-good reform; it’s a full-on assault on learning, cloaked as progress. And unfortunately, Democrats and Republicans are both blindly cheering it on.

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

