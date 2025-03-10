Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

WA Senate Passes 3 Radical Education Bills

Conservative Ladies of America
Mar 10, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

🚨 Washington’s Radical Education Bills: SB 5179, SB 5177 & SB 5123 Explained

In this video, we break down three radical and controversial Washington state bills — SB 5179, SB 5177, and SB 5123 — and how they impact local school boards, parental rights, and the education system.

➡️ SB 5179: Targets school boards opposing federal Title IX changes and mandates LGBTQ curriculum, allowing the state to investigate and penalize noncompliance.

They're coming for your school board

They're coming for your school board

Conservative Ladies of America
·
Jan 17
Read full story


➡️ SB 5177: Expands teacher training on mental health, social-emotional learning, and "historically marginalized" groups — pushing identity politics into schools.

More failing DEI policies for WA public schools?

More failing DEI policies for WA public schools?

Conservative Ladies of America
·
Jan 17
Read full story


➡️ SB 5123: Broadens protected classes in schools to include gender identity, gender expression, and immigration status — reinforcing Washington's stance as a sanctuary state.

Special Protections, but only for some children

Special Protections, but only for some children

Conservative Ladies of America
·
December 31, 2024
Read full story

These bills strip power from locally elected school boards and enforce radical, top-down policies, threatening parental rights and community values.

📢 TAKE ACTION: Stay informed, contact your legislators, and show up to your local school board meetings. Your voice matters! Research bills, contact your legislators and take action on our Legislative Action Center

Legislative Action Center

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE

Conservative Ladies of America
Conservative Ladies of America
Authors
Conservative Ladies of America
Recent Posts
UPDATE: The Bad Bills That Have Passed This Week & Predictions For Week 9
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Democrats Pivot on Highly Controversial Bill: Is It a Trap for Republicans?
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Democrats File Amendment to Enshrine Abortion, "Gender Affirming Care" into State Constitution
  Conservative Ladies of America
Mandating January 6th Education in Schools?
  Conservative Ladies of America
Live or Die: Predictions for the Most Concerning Bills in Washington State
  Conservative Ladies of America
🚨 Washington’s Dangerous Bill: Blocking Parents from Protecting Teens Online! 🚨
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Call to Action: Elections/Voting & Resentencing of Criminals
  Conservative Ladies of America