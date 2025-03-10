WA Senate Passes 3 Radical Education Bills

🚨 Washington’s Radical Education Bills: SB 5179, SB 5177 & SB 5123 Explained

In this video, we break down three radical and controversial Washington state bills — SB 5179, SB 5177, and SB 5123 — and how they impact local school boards, parental rights, and the education system.

➡️ SB 5179: Targets school boards opposing federal Title IX changes and mandates LGBTQ curriculum, allowing the state to investigate and penalize noncompliance.



➡️ SB 5177: Expands teacher training on mental health, social-emotional learning, and "historically marginalized" groups — pushing identity politics into schools.



➡️ SB 5123: Broadens protected classes in schools to include gender identity, gender expression, and immigration status — reinforcing Washington's stance as a sanctuary state.

These bills strip power from locally elected school boards and enforce radical, top-down policies, threatening parental rights and community values.

