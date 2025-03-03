Playback speed
Live or Die: Predictions for the Most Concerning Bills in Washington State

Conservative Ladies of America
Mar 03, 2025
We're quickly approaching the deadline for Washington State legislature to pass bills out of their chamber of original for the 2025 session. Hear Julie Barrett's predictions about some of the most concerning bills of the session - which ones will live on and be passed out of chamber and which ones will die (in the way that zombies die)

SB 5434 Governor's Emergency Powers

WA Democrats Dismantle Emergency Powers Reform

WA Democrats Dismantle Emergency Powers Reform

Conservative Ladies of America
·
Feb 22
Read full story

https://conservativeladiesofamerica.substack.com/p/wa-democrats-dismantle-emergency

HB 1321 Regarding Militias:

HB 1531 State Powers to declare health emergencies:

SB 5632: Expands Washington's Shield Law

HB 1399:

WA Act Now: Oppose Overreach on Local Law Enforcement!

WA Act Now: Oppose Overreach on Local Law Enforcement!

Conservative Ladies of America
·
Mar 1
Read full story

HB 1163: Permit to Purchase a Firearm https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?BillNumber=1163&Year=2025&Initiative=false

SB 5123: Creating more protected classes in WA K12 schools

HB 1834/SB 5708:

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE

