Live or Die: Predictions for the Most Concerning Bills in Washington State

We're quickly approaching the deadline for Washington State legislature to pass bills out of their chamber of original for the 2025 session. Hear Julie Barrett's predictions about some of the most concerning bills of the session - which ones will live on and be passed out of chamber and which ones will die (in the way that zombies die)

SB 5434 Governor's Emergency Powers

https://conservativeladiesofamerica.substack.com/p/wa-democrats-dismantle-emergency

HB 1321 Regarding Militias:

HB 1531 State Powers to declare health emergencies:

SB 5632: Expands Washington's Shield Law

HB 1399:

HB 1163: Permit to Purchase a Firearm https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?BillNumber=1163&Year=2025&Initiative=false

SB 5123: Creating more protected classes in WA K12 schools

HB 1834/SB 5708:

