Mandating January 6th Education in Schools?

In a bold move, New York lawmakers have introduced Assembly Bill A3966, aiming to mandate the teaching of the January 6th, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath as part of the state's public and private school curriculum. This bill, sponsored by Assembly Members Lavine, Glick, and Simone, proposes amendments to the state's education law, adding the events of January 6th alongside other historical topics such as genocide, slavery, and the Holocaust. If passed, students over the age of eight in both public and private schools would be required to receive this instruction.

We know bad ideas don’t stay contained to blue states, they spread like a virus. If AB 3966 moves forward in New York, we can almost rest assured that the left coast will not be far behind…along with other blue states. It’s good to have an awareness of the policies that are being floated around the country so we can stay vigilant, regardless of whether we reside in a red, blue, or purple state.

It’s time for all schools to get back to education and stop the indoctrination of America’s students!

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE