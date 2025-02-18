WA One Step Closer to Expanding Hate Crime Laws

Washington state moves one step closer to George Orwell's 1984. Washington's HB 1052, to expand the existing hate crime laws passed out of the House with bipartisan support on 2.13.25 and now heads to the Senate to repeat the process. Republican legislator claims "strategy" on her yes vote, but is this strategy actually helping the democrats?

Read the bill: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/House%20Bills/1052.E.pdf?q=20250217102824

Our bill of the day on SB 5083/HB 1052:

California's hate crime laws: https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/media/2025-dle-04.pdf

Recent history of bipartisan passage of WA hate crime policies:

TAKE ACTION!

Last week we told you about a bill in the House that would create a new pay per mile system in Washington State. The Senate version of that bill has a hearing tomorrow, February 18th at 4pm. Please sign in CON before 3PM on Tuesday to oppose SB 5726!

SB 5726: SIGN IN CON

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE