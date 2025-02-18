Playback speed
WA One Step Closer to Expanding Hate Crime Laws

Targeting Free Speech & Thought
Conservative Ladies of America
Feb 18, 2025
Transcript

Washington state moves one step closer to George Orwell's 1984. Washington's HB 1052, to expand the existing hate crime laws passed out of the House with bipartisan support on 2.13.25 and now heads to the Senate to repeat the process. Republican legislator claims "strategy" on her yes vote, but is this strategy actually helping the democrats?

Read the bill: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/House%20Bills/1052.E.pdf?q=20250217102824

Our bill of the day on SB 5083/HB 1052:

California's hate crime laws: https://oag.ca.gov/system/files/media/2025-dle-04.pdf

Recent history of bipartisan passage of WA hate crime policies:

HATE CRIMES & BIAS in WA

HATE CRIMES & BIAS in WA

TAKE ACTION!

Last week we told you about a bill in the House that would create a new pay per mile system in Washington State. The Senate version of that bill has a hearing tomorrow, February 18th at 4pm. Please sign in CON before 3PM on Tuesday to oppose SB 5726!

SB 5726: SIGN IN CON

