🚨 Washington’s Dangerous Bill: Blocking Parents from Protecting Teens Online! 🚨

TAKE ACTION BEFORE 2/27 at 1:30PM PT
Feb 27, 2025
4
3
Transcript

Substitute House Bill (SHB) 1834 and SB 5708 would change how parents monitor their teens’ online activity. This proposed Washington state law would restrict parental access, limit tracking, and hide addictive social media feeds from oversight.

TAKE ACTION BEFORE 2/27 at 1:30PM PT

Submit written testimony for SHB 1834

1834: Written Testimony

Submit written testimony for SB 5708 (can copy/paste what you wrote for 1834)

5708: Written Testimony

