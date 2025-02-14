Playback speed
Shield Laws & Legal Battles: The New Abortion & "Gender Affirming Care" War

Feb 14, 2025
Shield Laws were legislated in 18 states since the overturning of Roe in 2022. These laws essentially make these states sanctuary for abortion (as well as "gender affirming care") and pave the way for interstate conflict. Both Texas and Louisiana have filed lawsuits against a New York doctor who been mailing abortion drugs to their state. This is just the beginning…

Dig in:

Dig in:

https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-ken-paxton-sues-activist-new-york-doctor-illegally-providing-abortion-drugs-across

https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-ken-paxton-stops-radical-abortionist-unlawfully-supplying-dangerous-drugs-kill

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/01/31/abortion-shield-laws-louisiana-challenge-010223

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abortion_shield_laws_in_the_United_States#States_with_abortion_shield_laws

TAKE ACTION!

HB 1677 which is the companion to SB 5321 is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, February 18 at 1:30PM.

Mandatory Provision: By the start of the 2026-27 academic year, each student health center at public institutions must offer medication abortion services either directly, via telehealth, or through a public program connecting students to reproductive health services.

More details on this bill:

CALL TO ACTION: Protect Life on WA Campuses

CALL TO ACTION: Protect Life on WA Campuses

Conservative Ladies of America
·
Jan 25
Read full story

