Shield Laws & Legal Battles: The New Abortion & "Gender Affirming Care" War

Shield Laws were legislated in 18 states since the overturning of Roe in 2022. These laws essentially make these states sanctuary for abortion (as well as "gender affirming care") and pave the way for interstate conflict. Both Texas and Louisiana have filed lawsuits against a New York doctor who been mailing abortion drugs to their state. This is just the beginning…

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

Dig in:

https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-ken-paxton-sues-activist-new-york-doctor-illegally-providing-abortion-drugs-across

https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-ken-paxton-stops-radical-abortionist-unlawfully-supplying-dangerous-drugs-kill

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/01/31/abortion-shield-laws-louisiana-challenge-010223

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abortion_shield_laws_in_the_United_States#States_with_abortion_shield_laws

Share

TAKE ACTION!

HB 1677 which is the companion to SB 5321 is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, February 18 at 1:30PM.

Mandatory Provision: By the start of the 2026-27 academic year, each student health center at public institutions must offer medication abortion services either directly, via telehealth, or through a public program connecting students to reproductive health services.

More details on this bill:

HB 1677 SIGN IN CON

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE