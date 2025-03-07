Playback speed
WA Democrats Pivot on Highly Controversial Bill: Is It a Trap for Republicans?

Conservative Ladies of America
Mar 07, 2025
ICYMI: Breaking news from this afternoon’s Womansplaining Live with Julie Barrett - HB 1296 may be taking a turn for the...better????!!! This bill seeks to repeal the Parents' Bill of Rights (I-2081) that was passed in WA in 2024. The bill has gotten national attention but it looks like WA Democrats have devised a masterplan to their benefit.

The question is...have they made a deal with Republicans to force a bad vote?

Original HB 1296: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/House%20Bills/1296-S.pdf?q=20250306124402

Striker amendment: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Amendments/House/1296-S%20AMH%20STON%20H1828.2.pdf

Take Action!

This will never be a good bill. Ask your reps to vote NO: https://www.votervoice.net/CLWA/campaigns/122952/respond

Watch the full livestream replay below

