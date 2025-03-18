WA Democrats to Expand Housing Reparations for the "Historically Marginalized"

Washington Democrats are shaking things up with HB 1696, expanding the Covenant Homeownership Program in the name of reparations! In this video, we dive into the explosive updates—loan forgiveness, broader eligibility, and taxpayer impacts. Is this a bold step toward justice for historical housing discrimination, or a costly overreach hitting Washington residents hard? Join Julie Barrett from Conservative Ladies of America as we break down the bill, its funding, and what it means for homeowners, taxpayers, and the housing market.

TAKE ACTION!!

OPPOSE HB 1696 before 12:30PM on March 19, 2025

30-second-action

1696: SIGN IN CON

Other testifying options on HB 1696:

1696: MORE TESTIMONY OPTIONS

*HB 1696 was on our week 10 call to action list, so if you have done that, you don’t need to register your position again but you can still submit written (or other) testimony.

