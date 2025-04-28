WA's HB 1296: The Shocking Assault on Parental Rights You NEED to Know About

Washington’s House Bill 1296, now awaiting Governor Ferguson’s signature, is a direct attack on the Parents’ Bill of Rights (Initiative 2081). This bill strips parents of access to their child’s medical and mental health records and allows schools to withhold critical information, like off-campus transfers for “gender-affirming care” or abortions. It also introduces a “Student’s Bill of Rights” and imposes strict controls on school boards, undermining local authority.

As Julie Barrett of Conservative Ladies of America explains in our latest video, HB 1296 prioritizes certain ideologies over family values, putting Washington parents in a vulnerable position. With an emergency clause, this law will take effect immediately, impacting families before the school year ends.

Join our virtual homeschool event on May 6th to explore alternatives to public schools. Subscribe to our Substack for updates and share this post to protect parental rights!

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE