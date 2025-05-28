Defending Texas: Grassroots Power with Grayson County Conservatives

In our latest Conservative Ladies of America interview, we sat down with Joy and Brian Roberts, founders of Grayson County Conservatives, to discuss their fight for conservative values in Texas. Since 2021, this dynamic duo has been empowering citizens in Grayson County to engage in local and state politics, challenging RINOs and misleading legislation like the vague parental rights amendment and the government-heavy school choice bill (SB 2).

From opposing mask mandates to exposing political games, they’re equipping conservatives through monthly meetings and active social media presence on X, Facebook, and Telegram. Their message? Get off the sidelines and act—locally. With issues like property tax hikes and questionable bills threatening Texans, their work is a call to action for all of us.



Connect with Grayson County Conservatives:

Ready to make a difference? Contact Conservative Ladies of America at info@conservativeladiesofamerica.com to find ways to get involved in your community!

Support Our Mission

Conservative Ladies of America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for conservative values, influencing policy, and empowering grassroots action. Your donations and subscriptions help us create impactful content, educate citizens, and drive real change across the nation.

While contributions are not tax-deductible, every dollar goes directly toward protecting our freedoms and amplifying your voice.

👉 Join the movement—Donate or Subscribe Today.

DONATE

Thank you for standing with us.