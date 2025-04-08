Colorado’s latest legislative move, House Bill 25-1312—the "Kelly Loving Act"—passed its second reading on April 4, 2025, and it’s sparking serious debate. Promoted as a win for transgender protections, it has chilling impacts for parents and families and the ability to protect our kids from gender ideology and risky medical decisions. This bill could be a game-changer—and not in a good way. Check out our video, "Colorado’s Kelly Loving Act: Gender Ideology Overreach or Parental Rights Nightmare?" for the full breakdown, and dive into the details below.

What’s HB 25-1312 About? Named after Kelly Loving, a transgender person killed at age 40 in the 2022 Club Q shooting, this bill aims to expand legal protections for transgender individuals, but most of the bill pertains to children.

Child Custody Under Fire (Section 2) Courts now have to consider "coercive control" when deciding parenting time—and that includes "deadnaming" (using a kid’s birth name), "misgendering" (not using preferred pronouns) If you’re a parent who says, "My kid’s too young for this," and sticks to their legal name or biological pronouns, you could be labeled abusive—risking your custody rights.

Sanctuary for Gender-Affirming Care (Section 3) Colorado won’t enforce another state’s laws that remove a kid from a parent pushing gender-affirming care—think puberty blockers or surgeries. If you’re in a custody battle and one parent is in Colorado giving your kid hormones against your wishes, your home state’s protections don’t matter. Colorado’s got their back.

Schools Pushing Gender Ideology (Sections 4-6) Schools must use a kid’s "chosen name" and can’t enforce gender-based dress codes—your 8-year-old could adopt a new identity, and the school’s all in.

State-Sponsored Name Games (Section 7) Public forms (think DMV, schools) have to offer "chosen name" options—and that’s what they’ll use going forward.

Speech as Discrimination (Sections 8-9) "Deadnaming" or "misgendering" is now discrimination in public places—like calling your daughter "Sarah" instead of "Sam" at a restaurant. This forces everyone to toe the gender ideology line—or risk the law coming down on you. TAKE ACTION! If you’re in Colorado, call or email your reps—tell them HB 25-1312 https://leg.colorado.gov/house-district-map Share our video and this post with every parent you know. We’ve got to fight for our rights and our kids. Drop your thoughts below: Are you worried about this bill? How’s it hitting your family?



This isn’t about hate—it’s about protecting our kids from irreversible choices and keeping parents in the driver’s seat. HB 25-1312 might be called the "Kelly Loving Act," but for many, it’s a step toward losing what matters most: our families. Watch the video, spread the word, and let’s keep pushing back.

