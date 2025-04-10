Stop Radical Ideology in K12 Education

We are so excited to see Congress taking action to legislate President Trump’s Executive Order to end radical indoctrination in K12 Education!

H.R. 2617, introduced on April 3, 2025, in the 119th Congress, 1st Session, is a bill titled the "Say No to Indoctrination Act." Sponsored by Mr. Owens and Mr. McGuire, it aims to amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965. The key purpose of the bill is to prohibit the use of funds under this Act for teaching or advancing concepts related to "gender ideology" in schools.

The bill modifies Section 8526 of the 1965 Act by adding a new provision that explicitly bans such funding, defining "gender ideology" according to Section 2 of Executive Order 14168 (published in the Federal Register, Volume 90, page 8615), which addresses defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truth in federal policy. The legislation was referred to the House Committee on Education and Workforce for further consideration.

