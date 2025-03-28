TAKE ACTION! Oppose Non-Citizens as Police in WA

The Washington State Senate has unanimously passed SB 5068, a shocking bill that would allow non-citizens to become law enforcement officers and carry firearms. Last week a significant amendment was added to the bill in the House Community Safety Committee and now, it's on the calendar for a vote on the House floor.

What does this mean for public safety? Should non-citizens be given police authority? Let’s break down the implications of this bill and what you can do to take action before it’s too late!

Read the bill: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5068.pdf?q=20250328111843

Amendment to SB 5068: https://app.leg.wa.gov/committeeschedules/Home/Document/284891#toolbar=0&navpanes=0

2024's SB 6157: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2023-24/Pdf/Bills/Session%20Laws/Senate/6157-S.SL.pdf?q=20250328105824



