Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

TAKE ACTION! Oppose Non-Citizens as Police in WA

Conservative Ladies of America
Mar 28, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The Washington State Senate has unanimously passed SB 5068, a shocking bill that would allow non-citizens to become law enforcement officers and carry firearms. Last week a significant amendment was added to the bill in the House Community Safety Committee and now, it's on the calendar for a vote on the House floor.

What does this mean for public safety? Should non-citizens be given police authority? Let’s break down the implications of this bill and what you can do to take action before it’s too late!

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

🔥 TAKE ACTION: Call your state representatives and let them know where you stand before this bill becomes law!

5068: TAKE ACTION NOW

Read the bill: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2025-26/Pdf/Bills/Senate%20Bills/5068.pdf?q=20250328111843

Amendment to SB 5068: https://app.leg.wa.gov/committeeschedules/Home/Document/284891#toolbar=0&navpanes=0

2024's SB 6157: https://lawfilesext.leg.wa.gov/biennium/2023-24/Pdf/Bills/Session%20Laws/Senate/6157-S.SL.pdf?q=20250328105824

We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you!

DONATE

Conservative Ladies of America
Conservative Ladies of America
Authors
Conservative Ladies of America
Recent Posts
HB 1971 Exposed: Is Washington Overloading Kids with Gender-Affirming Hormones
  Conservative Ladies of America
Surviving Chaos: Prepping for Natural Disasters & Civil Unrest in Blue States and Cities
  Conservative Ladies of America
TAKE ACTION WA! Week 11 Calls to Action!
  Conservative Ladies of America
Washington’s New Police Funding Bill: Public Safety or Woke Agenda?
  Conservative Ladies of America
WA Democrats to Expand Housing Reparations for the "Historically Marginalized"
  Conservative Ladies of America
UPDATE: Washington’s Dangerous HB 1321
  Conservative Ladies of America
Are WA Democrats Gearing Up For The Next "Emergency"?
  Conservative Ladies of America