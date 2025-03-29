TAKE ACTION WA!! Week 12 Call to Action

It’s that time of the week again, Washington!
Week 12 of the 2025 legislative session is upon us and we’ve got 9 bills for you to register your position on this week (we’ve got more that will be coming soon). Click on each button to register your position on the bill. If you want to learn more about the bill, you can visit the bill information page by clicking on the bill number.
Please share this far and wide and let’s get loud!
E2SSB 5098 - Adding to the list of places firearms are prohibited. Sign in CON by 12:30PM on 4/4/25.
SSB 5123 - Adding more categories to the list of “protected class” of students - gender/sexual identity, immigration status, etc. Sign in CON by 12:30PM on 4/4/25.
E2SHB 1163 - Permit to purchase a firearm. Sign in CON by 12:30PM on 4/4/25.
2SHB 1696 - Expand Housing Reparations for the "Historically Marginalized". Sign in CON by 12:30PM on 4/4/25.
ESHB 1296 -Removing access for parents of public school students to critical education/health records. Repealing I-2081 aka “Parents’ Bill of Rights”. Sign in CON by 12:30PM on 4/4/25.
ESHB 1971 - Mandates insurance cover a FULL 12-month supply of hormone therapy, including gender-affirming care for kids of ANY age. Sign in CON by 12:30PM on 4/4/25.
3SHB 1491 - Forces high-density housing near transit stops. Sign in CON by 12:30PM on 4/4/25.
EHB 1217 - Rent Control. decreases supply, increases rent, discourages development. Sign in CON by 12:30PM on 4/4/25.
SB 5189 - Implementation of competency/mastery based education which focuses on “culturally responsive sustaining education” (CRSE), which is rooted in DEI and Marxist ideology. For more details watch our video on YouTube with Steve Welliever on CBL HERE. Sign in CON by 3PM on 4/2/25.
