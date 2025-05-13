Washington's New Hate Crime Law: Free Speech Under Fire

Washington State’s new House Bill 1052, signed by Governor Bob Ferguson, claims to clarify hate crime laws—but at what cost? By adding “in whole or in part” to the definition, it lowers the bar for convicting someone based on perceived bias, opening the door to vague interpretations and potential abuse. This law risks criminalizing speech and thought, especially with a new bias incident hotline rolling out soon.

In a state where the justice system leans heavily left, who will this law really protect? Watch our latest video for a deep dive into the bill’s dangers, including a telling clip where the bill’s sponsor dodges a key question about flag-burning as a hate crime. This isn’t just a Washington issue—hate crime laws are tightening nationwide, often with federal backing.

WATCH ON YOUTUBE

Previous videos about hate crimes in WA and America:

UPDATE: WA Expanding Hate Crime Laws Conservative Ladies of America · December 16, 2024 We rely on your generous donations and subscriptions to continue our mission. Your support enables us to advocate for conservative values, provide insightful content, and mobilize grassroots efforts across the country. Subscribe or donate today! Thank you! Read full story

Your support is what fuels our mission. Every donation and subscription helps us stand firm for conservative values, create powerful, truth-driven content, and rally grassroots movements nationwide. We can't do it without you. Join us in the fight—donate or subscribe today. Thank you for standing with us!

DONATE