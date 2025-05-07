Boise & Salt Lake City Mayors Defy State Pride Flag Bans

In a bold move, Idaho and Utah recently became the first states to pass laws banning political flags, like Pride and Black Lives Matter flags, from government buildings and public schools. These laws aim to ensure only unifying symbols—like the American, state, or city flags—fly on public buildings. But Democrat mayors in Boise and Salt Lake City are defying these laws, exploiting loopholes to keep divisive flags flying.

On May 6, Boise’s City Council voted 5-1 to adopt the Pride flag and organ donor flag as “official city flags,” skirting Idaho’s House Bill 96, which lacks strong enforcement. Salt Lake City went further, with Mayor Erin Mendenhall adding Pride, Trans, and Juneteenth flags to their city ordinance, claiming they represent “diversity, equity, and inclusion.” This isn’t about inclusion—it’s about pushing a Marxist agenda that divides communities and undermines American values.

The emotional manipulation is clear. One Boise council member shared a bizarre story about personal secrets, implying Pride flags on city buildings could save lives. This is a tactic to guilt conservatives into compliance, but we must see it for what it is: a calculated effort to infiltrate even red states with anti-American ideology.

Common-sense citizens, this is our wake-up call. The left isn’t content staying in blue cities—they’re spreading to every corner of America. If we don’t show up to city council meetings, email elected officials, or support conservative candidates, we’ll continue to lose ground. Boise and Salt Lake City are battlegrounds, and we’re watching closely to see how state leaders respond.

What You Can Do:

Attend local city council or school board meetings.

Email your elected officials to demand enforcement of state laws.

Support or run for local office to protect American values.

Share this post and our latest YouTube video to spread the word.

The American flag stands for liberty and justice for all—no special flags are needed.

