Mandating January 6th Education in Schools?
In a bold move, New York lawmakers have introduced Assembly Bill A3966, aiming to mandate the teaching of the January 6th, 2021, insurrection at the…
15 hrs ago
•
Conservative Ladies of America
13
7:01
Live or Die: Predictions for the Most Concerning Bills in Washington State
We're quickly approaching the deadline for Washington State legislature to pass bills out of their chamber of original for the 2025 session.
Mar 3
•
Conservative Ladies of America
19
16:10
WA Act Now: Oppose Overreach on Local Law Enforcement!
Citizens must OPPOSE HB 1399 which would give the Governor-appointed Criminal Justice Training Commission the authority to DE-CERITY your…
Mar 1
•
Conservative Ladies of America
15
2
February 2025
Join us today for Lunchtime Legislation!
Yesterday Julie Barrett joined KVI’s Ari Hoffman to discuss cut off day for the Legislative Session, along with other bad bills!
Feb 27
•
Conservative Ladies of America
🚨 Washington’s Dangerous Bill: Blocking Parents from Protecting Teens Online! 🚨
TAKE ACTION BEFORE 2/27 at 1:30PM PT
Feb 27
•
Conservative Ladies of America
21
4
7:52
WA Democrats Pushing a Socialist Agenda
TAKE ACTION to oppose SB 5771 before 1:30PM on 2/26
Feb 26
•
Conservative Ladies of America
12
LIVE! Washington's Child at 6PM PT/9 ET
Join Julie Barrett & Eric Pratt tonight on YouTube
Feb 25
•
Conservative Ladies of America
3
Rise Up to Protect Girls’ Sports
Important Call to Action to support female athletes
Feb 24
•
Conservative Ladies of America
17
TAKE ACTION, WA! Week 7 calls to action
Happy Sunday!
Feb 23
•
Conservative Ladies of America
15
2
WA Democrats Dismantle Emergency Powers Reform
You know that saying, “if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is?”
Feb 22
•
Conservative Ladies of America
14
Action Alert: Key Legislative Hearings Next Week
Please take action before noon on Monday
Feb 21
•
Conservative Ladies of America
12
2
Replay: Conservative Ladies of America's Womansplaining LIVE!
And an important, 30-second call to action!
Feb 21
•
Conservative Ladies of America
8
